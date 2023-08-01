Last Updated:

Polly Pocket To Barney: 8 Live-action Movies That Are Part Of Mattel Cinematic Universe

After the massive success of Barbie, Mattel CEO has announced their own Mattel Cinematic Universe featuring films based on their toys including Polly Pocket. 

Mattel Cinematic Universe
After the massive success of Barbie, Mattel CEO has announced the Mattel Cinematic Universe featuring films based on the company's toys.

Mattel Cinematic Universe
Rapper Lil Yachty is being considered for the starring role in a Mattel action-heist comedy about the card game Uno. Marcy Kelly wrote the film's screenplay.

Mattel Cinematic Universe
Barney, the amiable purple dinosaur, is the subject of a film being made by Daniel Kaluuya. The New Yorker claims that the film will be "surrealistic" and "A24-type."

Mattel Cinematic Universe
Tom Hanks will be playing the lead role in Major Matt Mason, based on the 1960s astronaut action figure of the same name.

Mattel Cinematic Universe
Mattel is attempting a new live-action film based on the Masters of the Universe, featuring the iconic He-Man

Mattel Cinematic Universe
Mattel announced the a Hot Wheels movie last year. The film is reportedly in the scripting stage and will be made jointly by Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Mattel Cinematic Universe
To create a live-action/animation hybrid film based on Thomas the Tank Engine, Mattel Films will work with Forster's production firm 2Dux2. 

Mattel Cinematic Universe
18-inch dolls called American Girls portray different young ladies throughout history. There is a movie in the works based on them. 

