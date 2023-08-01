Polly Pocket To Barney: 8 Live-action Movies That Are Part Of Mattel Cinematic Universe

Quick links:
After the massive success of Barbie, Mattel CEO has announced the Mattel Cinematic Universe featuring films based on the company's toys.
Rapper Lil Yachty is being considered for the starring role in a Mattel action-heist comedy about the card game Uno. Marcy Kelly wrote the film's screenplay.
Barney, the amiable purple dinosaur, is the subject of a film being made by Daniel Kaluuya. The New Yorker claims that the film will be "surrealistic" and "A24-type."
Tom Hanks will be playing the lead role in Major Matt Mason, based on the 1960s astronaut action figure of the same name.
Mattel is attempting a new live-action film based on the Masters of the Universe, featuring the iconic He-Man
Mattel announced the a Hot Wheels movie last year. The film is reportedly in the scripting stage and will be made jointly by Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures.
To create a live-action/animation hybrid film based on Thomas the Tank Engine, Mattel Films will work with Forster's production firm 2Dux2.