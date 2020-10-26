Pop Diva Cher All Set To Campaign For Joe Biden In Nevada For Upcoming US Elections

Cher, the Pop Queen is all set to campaign for Democratic candidate Joe Biden for the upcoming US Presidential elections. The singer took to Twitter to announce the news. After raising over $2 million in a virtual fundraising event for the Joe Biden, Cher is now ready to campaign for him.

According to Independent, the singer and actor attended an LGBT-themed initiative that raised over $2 million. And now the singer took to Twitter to announce her campaign for Joe Biden. In her tweet, she wrote that she is going to Nevada and Arizona to speak on behalf of Biden-Harris.Take a look at Cher’s tweet below.

Also Read: Joe Biden Says He Would Push For USD 15 Minimum Wage

Cher's Tweet

Going Nevada & Arizona to speak on behalf of BIDEN HARRIS — Cher (@cher) October 22, 2020

Also Read: Joe Biden Caps 50-year Career With White House Run

According to the report, Cher previously campaigned for Hillary Clinton in the year 2016 where she blasted President Trump at a fundraiser in Provincetown, Massachusetts. The report also stated that Cher would visit Las Vegas where she had her third concert residency, Classic Cher on Saturday and on Sunday she would travel to Phoenix, where Cher was set to host the first major concert in the city in five years as part of the Here We Go Again tour, which was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. According to the report, actor Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha were also set to speak on behalf of Joe Biden on Friday in Arizona. The US Presidential elections are scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Also Read: Joe Biden Slams Trump's 'lies About Pandemic', Says 'things Are Getting Worse'

More about Cher

Pop Queen Cher has provided her fans with back to back hit songs. Some of Cher’s songs are Half Breed, Believe, Gypsys Tramps & Thieves, I Got You Babe, Dark Lady and If I Could Turn Back Time. Cher’s songs also include Just Like Jesse James, Bang Bang, After All, I Found Someone, Take Me Home and The Best Goes on. The pop diva has also starred in a couple of films. Some of Cher’s films include Moonstruck, Mermaids, Faithful, Zookeeper, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Stuck On You and The Witches of Eastwick.

Image Credits: Cher Instagram/ Joe Biden Instagram

Also Read: Joe Biden Campaigns In North Carolina

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.