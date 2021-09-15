Pop Star Justin Bieber Drops A Bomb With 'surprise Performance' At Met Gala 2021

The Met Gala 2021 witnessed A-list celebrities sporting stunning designer outfits on the red carpet. Co-hosted by singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, actor Timothee Chalamet, and Tennis star Naomi Osaka, the mega fashion event honoured the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute and celebrated modern American fashion. Reportedly, after a triumphant night at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), pop star Justin Bieber took the Met Gala stage to close off the ceremony with a big surprise.

Justin Bieber Met Gala Performance details

Justin Bieber performando “Lonely” no after party do Met Gala. #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/2OSef3szVu — BMBR Mídias (@BMBRbackup) September 14, 2021

Met Gala 2021 got a performance befitting the gala's youthful exuberance, which was a huge surprise set by the pop star Justin Bieber. The 27-year-old took the gala stage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Temple of Dendur to perform four of his biggest hit tracks - Lonely, Hold On, Anyone, and a real throwback treat, Baby. Bieber's performance marked the start of his return to live concerts after a three-year hiatus.

Justin Bieber performando “Baby” no after party do Met Gala. #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/9CA7ERTn0E — BMBR Mídias (@BMBRbackup) September 14, 2021

According to the news agency, ANI, singer Addison Rae, who made her debut at the ceremony and dazzled at the bash in New York City, was thrilled at Bieber's performance at the ceremony. The video has taken the internet by storm as many of his fans were delighted to see him perform.

Justin and Hailey Bieber in Met Gala

Justin Bieber x Hailey Bieber #MetGala pic.twitter.com/HotRUFaQVj — met gala 2021 (@2015smetgala) September 14, 2021

The pop star changed into casual clothing for his performance as he sported a denim jacket and his signature baggy jeans. However, for his red carpet appearance, Justin & Hailey Bieber twinned in black. Bieber donned his 'La Maison Drew' label's dark suit with sneakers, and carried a black suitcase in his hands. Hailey, on the other hand, looked elegant in a black floor-length gown by Saint Laurent with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with a pair of black glasses.

Speaking about his performance to Vogue, Bieber said that performing live and connecting with his fans through music is deeply meaningful to him. Furthermore, on October 8, Amazon Prime will be releasing his documentary named Justin Bieber: Our World.

It gives a deep look at the singer's life as he prepared for his New Year's Eve concert in the year 2020. Talking about his film, Bieber said that it documents 'an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during the season of real uncertainty.'

Image: Instagram/ Justinbieber