Pop Star Quiz: Test Your Pop Culture Knowledge & Identify Artists With Their Fandom Names

The artists are nothing without their fans and their immense support. A number of celebrities like Taylor Swift, Beyonce and others have a massive fan following. These fans usually have a collective name for themselves. Well, this quiz will check your knowledge about pop stars and their fans. Read more to play an interesting quiz on the popular pop stars of the world.

Pop Star Quiz

1. This singer has released a total of 6 studio albums. She also managed to gain mainstream popularity through a children's television series. She has also been a part of a Disney movie. Her fandom name is Lovatics. Name the star:

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato

2. This singer has released a total of 7 studio albums. She also has an album that is named after her stage name. The singer also has over 29 American Music Awards. Her fandom name is Swifties. Name the star:

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Beyonce

3. This singer is has originated from Canada. He is one of the most loved hip-hop stars and has released a total of 5 studio albums. He is also ranked as the world's highest-certified digital singles artist. His fandom name is Team Drizzy. Name the star:

Justin beiber

Nav

Drake

Wiz Khalifa

4. This singer is the owner of a number of different businesses. He has been in the music industry since 2006. He is also a trained martial artist in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. His song was also on number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 non-consecutive weeks. His fandom name is Taylor Gang. Name the star:

Justin Beiber

Drake

Wiz Khalifa

The Weeknd

5. This singer started her career as an actor for Disney films. She has released a total of 3 studio albums. She is also one of the most followed celebrities on social media. She has also partnered with Puma as a brand ambassador. Her fandom name is Selenators. Name the star:

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Beyonce

Jesse James

Taylor Swift

6. This singer started his music career in the year 2012. He also has a total of three Grammy Awards for his work. He is a Canadian citizen and has been a part of some animated television shows. His fandom name is XO Army. Name the star

Nav

Travis Scott

The Weeknd

Drake

7. This artist is married to one of the most iconic artists of the rap industry. She has also partnered with Adidas for her clothing line. She has a total of 6 studio albums. She has also stepped into the film industry with her 2002 spy comedy. Her fandom name is BeyHive. Name the star

Selena Gomez

Beyonce

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Answers

Demi Lovato Taylor Swift Drake Wiz Khalifa Selena Gomez The Weeknd Beyonce

