Popular Horror Series 'Freddy's Nightmares' Now Available For Streaming On Screambox

Much to the amazement of fans of the popular show Freddy's Nightmares aka A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Series, streaming service Screambox has recently announced that they will exclusively stream all the episodes of the series. The American horror anthology series serves as a spin-off of cult classic horror hit A Nightmare on Elm Street which had its debut in 1984. The original film was written and directed by Wes Craven and produced by Robert Shaye. The spin-off series initially ran for two seasons in the late '80s. Every episode of the series would start with Freddy Krueger, portrayed by Robert Englund, narrating the story.

The show claims a massive fan base, however, despite Freddy's widespread popularity, the show has never gotten a proper streamer release. Selective episodes were made available on VHS or as special features in specific DVD/Blu-ray collections. With this fans always had to depend on contraband renditions of the series to see it completely. But now, for the first time, fans will be able to enjoy their horror-thriller series on Screambox.

As per the reports of Screensrant, all the 44 episodes of the horror series will be available to stream exclusively on Screambox starting February 15. This is for the first time that the series is available to stream on any platform. Screambox is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast and Screambox.com.Their streaming service is free, but Freddy's Nightmares comes under their Premium Content, so fans will have to take up its subscription and pay a minimum of $4.99 every month to binge-watch the cult classic horror series.

More about Freddy's Nightmares

The series is bankrolled by New Line Television, who also served as the producers of the film, along with Stone Television. Freddy's Nightmares originally aired for two seasons from 1988 to 1990. The pilot episode was helmed by Tobe Hooper and begins with Freddy Krueger's prosecution on child-murdering charges. While pretty much every episode rotated around stories and characters that did not associate with any of the Nightmare on Elm Street films, the pilot episode was a prequel to Wes Craven's iconic thriller. The series initially starred Robert Englund in the lead role and then it featured many big artists like Brad Pitt, Lori Petty, John Cameron Mitchell, Mariska Hargitay, among many others who later went on to become big stars.

