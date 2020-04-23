Angelina Jolie-Vivienne & Other Mother-daughter Duos Who Have Appeared In Films

The audience always enjoys seeing their favourite actors and they are also curious about their personal lives. So whenever actors from one family come along to work in a film, viewers often enjoy it. There have been several films in Hollywood where members of the same family have appeared in a film together. The most common appearances have been from mother-daughter duos. With all that said now, check out a few of the mother-daughter duos who've worked together in films. Read on to know more details about the story:

Meryl Streep & Mamie Gummer

In 2015, Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep worked together in the film Ricki and the Flash. Gummer said she wouldn’t have wanted to be in the movie with anyone else. In one of the interviews, she said that she doesn’t know if she could have done it with anyone else. She has said once that it would have been very hard with a stranger to unleash that degree of emotion without worrying.

Angelina Jolie & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie confirmed in an interview that her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt got to make her acting debut alongside her, in 2014’s Maleficent. Little Vivienne got the chance to make her cameo because she was the only child who wasn’t afraid of Jolie in her costume. But the other young kids on the set wouldn’t go near Jolie.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie Starves As Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reunite?

Zoë Kravitz & Lisa Bonet

Hollywood star Zoë Kravitz not only resembles her mother Lisa Bonet, but she has inherited her mother's love of acting. Both mother and daughter have starred in a string of critically acclaimed projects including Mad Max: Fury Road and Big Little Lies. They have often received high praise from critics and fans for their performances.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie And Richard Madden Shooting For 'The Eternals' In England's Museum?

Gwyneth Paltrow & Blythe Danner

Gwyneth and Blythe are both very successful and accomplished actors carrying several major awards. They have starred in the film, Sylvia and Thomas Jefferson. Both of them have often received high praise from critics for their performances.

Also Read: Bollywood Actors In Angelina Jolie-inspired Thigh-high-slits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.