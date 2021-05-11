Porsha Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Simon Guobadia; Says, 'We're Crazy In Love'

On May 11, 2021, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams took to her official Instagram handle and confirmed her relationship with Simon Guobadia, the ex of Williams' RHOA co-actor, Falynn Guobadia. The confirmation comes after the rumours of the pair already being engaged started surfacing. In an Instagram post, Porsha said that their relationship began in April and that they are 'crazy' in love.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams' new boyfriend

The Bravo reality star dropped a selfie picture with Simon which is clicked on a boat. In the picture, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia can be seen flashing their bright smiles while posing for the camera. As for the caption, the 39-year-old reality star penned a long caption, confirming her relationship. She wrote, "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most".

She continued, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them". "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives". "Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!! It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P '#LoveWins'", she concluded.

As soon as Porsha confirmed this, many fans rushed to drop positive comments. Several celebrities also reacted to Porsha's confession in the comments section. Tamar Braxton commented, "So happy you are happy" with a heart-eyed face and fire emoticon. Nene Leakes wrote, "Congrats P! Always choose happiness first", while Carlos King commented, "You did it, Joe! Love wins". Jessica Fyre wrote, "Porsheeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrr".

