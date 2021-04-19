Post Keith Urban's Appearance At ACM Awards 2021, Netizens Left Bewildered Over His 'face'

At the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) 2021, Australian-American singer Keith Urban grabbed the headlines for many reasons, including storming the stage with a rollicking performance of his single Tumbleweed. However, a section of the audience asked intriguing questions related to his face on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. A few Twitter users were curious to know what's really going on with Keith Urban's face at the 2021 ACM.

Twitter reacts to Keith Urban's look at ACM Awards 2021:

A Twitter user urged Keith to let himself "age gracefully". They further added that "plastic surgery" is making him look like a cross between "Siegfried & Roy and a lesbian". Meanwhile, another Twitterati speculated that the country singer has spent "lockdown" getting "some super creepy plastic surgery". Amid this, a Twitter user presumably took a subtle dig at Keith as they stated that the singer "does not have a face" that would "have aged well".

Keith Urban's plastic surgery rumours

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the gossip surrounding the 53-year-old singer getting plastic surgery has hit the internet. Though from past few years many speculations are making rounds, in 2018, Gossip Cop, a fact-checking website, shot down a tabloid rumour that Urban was trying to get some "work done" on his alleged "turkey neck". As per the outlet's report, they confirmed with Urban's spokesman that the turkey neck story was completely untrue. While news about Urban's plastic surgery or Botox keeps popping up, a section of the audience has often noticed that Urban's face keeps changing. However, the Golden Road artist has not addressed it publicly.

I feel like Keith Urban’s plastic surgery is getting a little out of hand, though. #GRAMMYs — susie samuels (@susiesamuels10) January 27, 2020

I want to know how much Botox Keith urban has been getting. He looks plastic. — JDVZmanwith4intials (@Jdvz4111) January 6, 2020

Keith Urban at ACM awards 2021

As mentioned earlier, at ACM Awards 2021, the Ripcord singer made headlines for various reasons. During their opening monologue, Keith and Mickey honoured the "army" of health care workers. Apart from co-hosting the award night with Mickey Guyton, Urban also received three nominations at the ACM Awards (two as an artist, one as a producer), all in the music event of the year category. However, he lost out to Carly Pearce & Lee Brice's I Hope You're Happy Now.

