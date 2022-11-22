'Power Rangers' Alum Amy Jo Johnson Breaks Down As She Remembers Jason David Frank

Actor Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, passed away on Sunday, November 20. Frank's manager released a statement confirming his demise and asked for some privacy for his family and friends. The cause of his death is not confirmed yet. While many of the actor's friends and colleagues paid their heartwarming tributes, his co-star Amy Jo Johnson recently broke down as she mourned the death of her dear friend.

Johnson, who played the Pink Power Ranger, held an Instagram live to remember Jason David Frank. Soon after she began the live session, the actor broke down in tears as she thought about Frank. As per People, the actor said, "I just thought of coming here to say hi. Just thinking about Jason for a while, and I hope you guys are okay. I know how much you all meant to him and it's just so sad today." She continued, "I know you all are so sad and it just really stinks." She also asked her fans to reach out for help if they are depressed and sad.

During the session, Johnson remembered her co-star and said, "He was such a force and such a bright, bright, crazy, wild, funny light. I just can't even believe it. My head hurts so bad." She further played a few songs and mentioned that Frank liked her voice.

She then talked about the late actor and recalled how she was continuously in touch with him. The actor-filmmaker said, "He was always just like constantly calling and texting me how proud he is of me." "I just [am] gonna miss him a lot as so many of you guys are too. We're gonna miss them so much," she added.

Johnson pens an emotional note for Jason David Frank

Johnson was among the first ones to pay tribute to Frank soon after his sudden demise. Taking to Instagram, Johnson shared a photo with Frank and penned an emotional note.

She wrote, "Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…" Her fans and friends comforted her with their words in the comment section.

