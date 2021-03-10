'Powerpuff Girls' Live Action Series Gets Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron And Yana Perrault

Powerpuff Girls is one of the most iconic cartoons around the world. The animated show is being adapted into a live-action series at The CW. Now, it found its three lead superheroes in Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault.

Powerpuff Girls cast Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault

Variety has reported that the upcoming series has got its Powerpuff Girls in Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Descendants), and Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill). Directed by Maggie Kiley, it is written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier based on the original Cartoon Network animated show created by Craig McCracken. The Powerpuff Girls follows Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they are disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crimefighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Chloe Bennet will play Blossom Utonium. Although she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, Blossom’s repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive. She aims to become a leader again — this time on her own terms.

Dove Cameron portrays Bubbles Utonium. Her sweet-girl disposition won many hearts as a child, and she still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She is initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise the viewers and herself.

Yana Perrault essays Buttercup Utonium. She was the rebellious one of the Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her superhero identity and live an anonymous life.

The Powerpuff Girls live-action series is bankrolled by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Diablo Cody will executively produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Maggie Kiley. Erika Kennair will serve as one of the producers.

Chloe Bennet is known for her role as Skye on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D in all seven seasons. Dove Cameron won a Daytime Emmy for her performance in Liv & Maddie on Disney Channel. Yana Perrault recently appeared in Jagged Little Pill, a musical Broadway.

