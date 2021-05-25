'PowerPuff Girls' Live-action Series Put On Hold As Makers Decide To Rework Pilot Episode

The CW is developing a live-action version of the popular superhero animated series PowerPuff Girls from the late 90s. The shooting commenced a month ago. However, it is now reported that the show will reshoot its pilot episode causing a delay in its premiere.

Powerpuff Girls Live-Action Show put on hold as Pilot is in redevelopment

According to TVLine, the live-action Powerpuff pilot is being reworked and redeveloped off-cycle at The CW. It results in the series being moved from its Fall 2021 release date. Currently, there is no information on why the pilot is being reworked. The cast and crew will remain attached to the project. It is assumed that the studios might not be happy with the final result and don't want to ruin the classic superheroes in their first live-action outing.

Powerpuff Girls Pilot casts Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Descendants), and Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill) as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively. They are seen in their iconic colours blue, pink and green. They used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they are disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crimefighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever is the question.

The Powerpuff Girls Live-Action show cast includes Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, Nicolas Podany as Mojo Jojo, Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum, and Tom Kenny as narrator, reprising his role from the 1998 and 2016 animated series. It will be directed by Maggie Kiley and is written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier. The show is bankrolled by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Diablo Cody will executively produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Maggie Kiley. Erika Kennair will serve as one of the producers. The first behind-the-set pictures excited the fans for the series. The new premiere date and more details about the show will be revealed ahead as it moves forward in production.

IMAGE: DOVECAMERON INSTAGRAM

