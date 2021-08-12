'Powerpuff Girls' Upcoming Series On CW Sees Chloe Bennet Stepping Down?

The live-action version of Powerpuff Girls reportedly just lost its Blossom! The Powerpuff girls series which was announced back in August 2020, recently saw one of its main characters step down. Here's all we know -

Chloe Bennet leaves CW's Powerpuff girls series

According to a report by Variety, CW's upcoming series, which is currently titled Powerpuff, recently saw Chloe Bennet stepping down as one of the three leads in the film. Bennet was slated to star as Blossom in the upcoming series but allegedly had some scheduling conflicts.

On the other hand, Dove Cameron remains attached to the show as Bubbles while Yana Perrault is still slated to play Buttercup. As per the report, an individual "with knowledge of the situation," at WB wanted to "extend" Bennet's option however, scheduling conflicts led her to leave the project altogether. The report further claims that casting for a new Blossom will begin soon.

The character of Blossom in the pilot was originally described as follows:

Though she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, Blossom has repressed kiddie-superhero trauma that has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again, this time on her own terms.

More about CW's Powerpuff

The show was originally supposed to release sometime this year however, according to several reports, CW decided to redevelop the entire series and reshoot it. CW's chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz called the pilot episode "a miss." With the pilot being reshot, it remains unclear as to who will be returning.

Powerpuff cast originally included Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas Podany as the show’s version of villain Mojo Jojo named Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr., and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum. However, it remains unclear if they will all return, or how many of them will return.

Powerpuff, which was first announced as being in development back in August 2020, will be based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken. The report states that the new series sees the tiny superheroes as "disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting."

IMAGE - POWERPUFF FANPAGE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.