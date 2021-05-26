Prabhas To Star In 'Mission Impossible 7'? Director Christopher McQuarrie Clarifies

Mission Impossible 7 is an upcoming action-spy film that will see Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise return as Ethan Hunt. There have been several rumors doing the rounds that South Indian actor Prabhas has been roped in to play a key role in the action spy film that is slated to release next year, in 2022. Now, the director of Tom Cruise's movie, Christopher McQuarrie has stated that the news of him casting Prabhas is not actually true.

Christopher McQuarrie squashes rumors of Prabhas being part of Mission Impossible 7

There has been a rumor doing the rounds on the internet that popular Indian actor Prabhas has been cast in Tom Cruise's movie titled Mission Impossible 7. Several media channels and people took to their social media handles and expressed their excitement about Prabhas being a part of such a popular franchise. Reports were doing rounds on social media that Christopher McQuarrie apparently narrated the script to Prabhas while he was shooting for Radhe Shyam in Italy. A person named Lokesh Vellapureddy took to his Twitter account and asked the director of the film to clarify the rumor himself. Christopher's answer has now left the Indian fans disappointed as he stated that the rumors aren't true but he knows that Prabhas is a very talented man.

While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met.



Welcome to the internet. https://t.co/mvVFP6N4zV — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) May 26, 2021

More about Mission Impossible 7

The upcoming action spy film will be helmed by Christopher McQuarrie and will have Tom Cruise play the lead once again. It will be the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible film series, and the third film in the series to be directed by McQuarrie, following Rogue Nation and Fallout. The film will see Tom portraying the character of an IMF agent and leader of a team of operatives. The movie will hit screens exactly one year later on May 27, 2022.

Prabhas' latest

Prabhas has quite a few films in his kitty at the moment. He is all set to share screen space with Pooja Hegde in the upcoming romantic drama, Radhe Shyam. It was on Valentine's Day when the makers of the film unveiled its teaser. Prabhas will also be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Adipurush, where he will portray the character of Lord Ram, while Kriti will be seen as Sita and Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan would play Laxman and Raavan respectively. Adipurush is set to be a 3D film with one of the highest budgets in the Indian film industry.

