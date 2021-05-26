Prabhas To Star In Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7'? Post With Details Surfaces

The term ‘pan-Indian star’ is being linked with Prabhas since the success of Baahubali brought him popularity around the nation. However, is this term now set to go beyond that, and touch a global level? If a recent report is anything to go by, the actor could now be starring in Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7.

Prabhas in Mission: Impossible 7?

As per a post that has surfaced on Twitter, Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie director in an interview confirmed that Prabhas was a part of the cast. The post further claimed that the filmmaker narrated the script to the actor in Italy, when the latter for shooting for the movie Radhe Shyam.

The Saaho star not just gave his approval to the movie, but even reached Italy for the shooting. He is now expected to return to India only after completing the shooting.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible 7 is gearing up for release in May 27 next year. Tom Cruise, who reprises his famous Ethan Hunt character, is also one of the producers of the movie, had made headlines for his outburst at the crew some weeks ago. The movie also stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt as well as new additions to the cast like Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes.

Apart from Mission: Impossible 7, Prabhas is working on numerous films at the moment. This includes Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, where he is pitted against Saif Ali Khan, Nag Ashwin’s next co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone and Salaar being directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

