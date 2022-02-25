'Praying For People': Angelina Jolie Expresses Concern After Russia Invades Ukraine

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several Hollywood actors including Angelina Jolie sent prayers to those in the eastern European country. The actor headed to her social media account on Friday and mentioned she, along with the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency will do their best to 'ensure the protection and basic human rights' of those displaced in Ukraine. The actor is well-known for raising her voice and speaking up for humanitarian issues and did so once again.

Angelina Jolie on Russia-Ukraine war

The Hollywood actor took to her social media account on Friday and penned down a note as she prayed for those in Ukraine. She wrote, 'Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated.'

John Cena, who plays the titular character in the action series Peacemaker took to his Twitter account in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. He wished he could 'summon the powers' of his character in real life, as it would now be the perfect time to do so. His tweet read, "If I could somehow summon the powers of a real-life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so."

If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 24, 2022

Suicide Squad actor Jared Leto also took to the micro-blogging site and mentioned that his 'heart breaks' for the people in Ukraine. He hoped that peace would prevail and sent his love to people during this 'chaotic and disruptive time'. He wrote in his tweet, 'To my friends and family in Ukraine - my heart breaks that this conflict has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time. I’m hopeful that peace will prevail and nonviolent solutions will ultimately be found.'

To my friends and family in Ukraine - my heart breaks that this conflict has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time. pic.twitter.com/UXyu0lOzNa — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 25, 2022

I’m hopeful that peace will prevail and nonviolent solutions will ultimately be found. https://t.co/mctIr8N2e2 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 25, 2022

