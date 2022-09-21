Pregnant Behati Prinsloo 'very Upset' Over Husband Adam Levine's Cheating Allegations

Maroon 5's Adam Levine has been grabbing international headlines after an Instagram model accused him of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with the former's third child. The Instagram model named Summer Stroh shared screenshots of messages that Levine reportedly sent her. Addressing the allegations, Levine revealed in a statement that he did not cheat on his wife but did cross a line. While Prinsloo has not reacted to the allegations, she is reported to be "very upset" about everything that had happened.

According to a report by People, Behati Prinsloo is "very upset" about the entire situation. A source close to the Victoria Secret's model revealed that Levine has admitted that he went behind his wife's back and added, "He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though." However, the source further added that the model is "100 percent" committed to her family, and Levine is very understanding about her feelings. Moreover, Levine does not want a divorce and is trying his best to make things better between him and his wife.

Adam Levine admits crossing a line

Adam Levine did not take much time to react to allegations of him cheating on his wife. The Maroon 5 frontman took to his Instagram handle in order to clear the air surrounding the allegations. In his statement, Levine admitted that he crossed a line but claimed he did not cheat on his wife.

He wrote, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life." He further added, "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family are all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Image: Instagram/@mizhollywood