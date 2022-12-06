Pregnant Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Engage In Fun Banter Over 'cropped Shoes' Photo

Blake Lively is all set to welcome her fourth child with her husband Ryan Reynolds. Recently, the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump in a new photo posted by the Deadpool star. The couple got into the festive spirit as they posed alongside "Jessica" Claus and her husband Santa. While Ryan was dressed in a Pelé soccer shirt and pajamas, Blake sported a Christmas-themed outfit with a cream robe showcasing her pregnant belly.

However, the duo soon got involved in a hilarious banter as Blake noticed that her shoes had been cropped from the picture. The Gossip Girl alum called out her husband for the same, reacting to which he posted another picture, this time with Blake's shoes, and penned a hilarious note apologizing for his "inexcusable" error.

Blake Lively flaunts baby bump in new pic alongside Ryan Reynolds

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ryan posted the photo alongside the caption, "We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria." It was followed by a comment from Blake, calling out her husband for cropping her shoes. "My. Shoes." she wrote with a startled face emoticon. Take a look.

The Deadpool star soon shared another version of the photo featuring Blake's shoes, quipping that he's sorry for the "callous lack of fortitude." He mentioned, "I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted. It's inexcusable and I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighted."

Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds all set to welcome 4th child

Blake, who shares three daughters with Ryan -- James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, first revealed that she was pregnant back in September when she stepped out for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City and flaunted her baby bump.

In a recent conversation with ET, Ryan mentioned of his growing family, "Yeah, it's gonna be nuts! But we're very excited." Sharing his daughters' reactions to the new addition, he added, "Oh yeah, they're in. They love it."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VANCITYREYNOLDS)