Pregnant Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump At Oscars Red Carpet In Sheer Black Gown

Mother-to-be Rihanna arrived at the 95th Academy Awards dressed in a Maison Alaia’s outfit on Monday (March 13). The singer’s sheer black gown featured halter straps, a fitted cropped chest, crisscross straps on the back, cut-outs on the hip sides, a figure-hugging design emphasising her curves, and a long floor-sweeping train on the back.

Rihanna accessorised the outfit with statement diamond rings, pearl-drop earrings, and high heels. For her makeup, she opted for red lips, arched eyebrows, glossy eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, reddened cheekbones, dazzling highlighter, and a contoured face. The Umbrella singer completed her look with an unkempt high-top bun.

Check out the pictures here:

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy during the SuperBowl halftime performance earlier this year. This is her second child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The singer is nominated in the Best Original Song category for her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Oscars this year. She will also be performing the track on the Academy Awards stage today.

Her track is up against Applause from Tell IT Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once and Naatu Naatu from RRR.