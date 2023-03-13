President Droupadi Murmu Lauds RRR And The Elephant Whisperers Teams Over Oscar Win

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday lauded the teams of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for their Oscar wins. Notably, SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the Oscar in the category of Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu' song, while Guneet Monga's production The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

"Congratulations to the ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ team for the Oscar win! I hope it awakens the world to the timeless message of our seers about our bonds with Mother Nature and all its children," President Droupadi Murmu tweeted lauding 'The Elephant Whisperers' team for the Oscar win.

Congratulating the RRR team for the 'Naatu Naatu' victory at the 95th Academy Awards, the President of India said that the song has become "a global phenomenon". President Murmu said that the RRR song has made every Indian proud.

'Naatu Naatu', 'The Elephant Whisperers' win big at Oscars

At the 95th Academy Awards, Naatu Naatu from RRR and The Elephant Whisperers secured a twin win for India. RRR team took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "We're blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!"

On the other hand, Kartiki Gonsalves' directorial, The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar in Best Documentary Short Film category, was up against Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year? The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate at the Oscars this year in the Documentary Short Film category.