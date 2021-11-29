'Pretty Little Liars' Actor Lucy Hale Shares Touching Advice With 'Original Sin' Cast

Lucy Hale, who rose to fame after her role as Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars recently had some touching advice for the cast of the upcoming reboot show, Original Sin. The original show premiered in 2010 and followed a group of five high school girls, who were targeted by an anonymous figure, after the disappearance of their friend. The upcoming reboot of the 2010 show will be led by the showrunner of Riverdale, Roberto Aguirre Sacasa. The cast of Original Sin will include Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, and others.

Lucy Hale's advice for cast of upcoming reboot

Right from when fans were introduced to Original Sin, they have been excited about the mysteries, twists and turns that await them. The reboot also promises a new identity of the mysterious A and fans are eager for the show's release on HBO Max. The reboot will focus on a new group of girls, who must face their unknown enemy as they pay for the wrong-doings of their parents.

In conversation with TV Line, Lucy Hale opened up about her time on the sets of the show and also revealed some of the regrets she had. The actor mentioned that she was always worrying about things and never lived in the moment. Speaking about the cast of the reboot, Hale mentioned she was sure they would be loved by the audience and also mentioned that their lives would 'drastically change'. Her advice to the new cast was to enjoy this 'once-in-a-lifetime experience' and she sent her love to everyone on the Original Sin team. The 32-year-old actor assured the cast that she was 'definitely going to be watching' the upcoming reboot.

Here's how reboot was announced

HBO Max earlier issued a straight-to-series order for the reboot of Pretty Little Liars. According to reports by Variety, Original Sin is a coming-of-age, dark, horror-tinged drama. It is set in the present day and will also involve Marlene King, who had created the original series. The 2010 version of the show starred fan-favourites including Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell and, others apart from Lucy Hale.

