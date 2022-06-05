'Pretty Little Liars' Actor Shay Mitchell & Matte Babel Blessed With Baby Girl; Fans React

Pretty Little Liars actor Shay Mitchell and her longtime beau Matte Babel welcomed their second child on Saturday at the BEIS Motel pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to a baby girl with Shay stating at a BEIS pop-up event that this is the first time she is outside of her house since having her. BEIS is a travel brand that she co-founded in 2018.

Shay and her partner Matte Babel welcomed their first child, a daughter named Atlas in the month of October 2019.

As per a report by Page Six, Shay Mitchell told at a BEIS pop-up event that she recently had a second child, adding, "this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I've actually been outside of the house since having her". The Pretty Little Liars actor further stated that it is really special to come and visit her other baby. The 35-year-old even flaunted her flat mid-riff in her latest IG stories.

Fans have been pouring wishes on the You star since she made an announcement regarding the arrival of Baby No. 2 and comments on the micro-blogging site are proof of it.

In February, the Dollface actor took to her Instagram handle and announced that she is expecting her second baby. She even expressed how difficult was it to celebrate the joy while also grieving the loss of her grandmother. Sharing a picture of her baby bump, Mitchell wrote, "Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life."

She noted, "Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

On the professional front, Shay appeared in the first season of Netflix's psychological thriller drama, You as Peach Salinger. The actor is known for her performance in the teen drama, Pretty Little Liars as Emily Fields.

