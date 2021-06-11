'Pretty Little Liars' Actor Troian Bellisario Gave Birth To Her 2nd Child In A Parking Lot

Troian Bellisario is popularly known for her show Pretty Little Liars. In May 2021, the actor was blessed with her second child, a baby girl. However, did you know that she delivered the child in a parking lot? Recently, Troian Bellisario's husband Patrick Adams opened up during a podcast and narrated the entire incident that took place in the hospital parking lot.

The delivery of the second child of Suits star Patrick Adams and actor Troian Bellisario did not go as planned. The couple, who had their second kid in May, has now disclosed that they gave birth in the backseat of their car. In an episode of Katie Lowe's Katie's Crib podcast, Adams said that when they arrived at the hospital, he asked the security guard for help. However, he did not take the matter seriously until he heard her crying loudly.

She started screaming as soon as he pressed the button and got the ticket, and he turned around to see her. She was on her hands and knees, ready to give birth. While she was raging at him, Patrick went to help her. She ordered that he remove her pants. She was on her hands and knees, but her back was to the windshield. He had to go down and pull her pants down because her butt was at his head level. While pulling her pants down, he noticed the baby's head.

Troian Bellisario's husband decided to deliver the child by himself without taking help from any medical experts. He described how he examined the neck to ensure that the umbilical cord was not wrapped around it. He then said that she only needed to push one more time and the baby would be out.

A week ago, Troian made an announcement about being blessed with a baby girl. Troian Bellisario's new baby was in her arms while she kissed her head. She wrote, "Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances."

She also shared a picture of herself and her husband holding the baby after the delivery in the parking lot. She wrote, "Right there was where our daughter was born." She mentioned that all that mattered was that she was there and she was healthy. Troian said that she somehow survived while delivering the baby and her husband is not "a fainter".

Image: Troian Bellisario's Instagram

