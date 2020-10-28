Prince Azim Of Brunei Dies At The Age Of 38 In Jerudong

On October 24, Prince Azim of Brunei, son of the Sultan of Brunei and fourth in line to the throne, breathed his last in the capital city Bandar Seri Begawan. The government made the announcement on Brunei Television Radio, a national radio, and stated that people and residents of Brunei are required to fly the national flag at half-mast and begin a seven-day mourning period starting from the day of Prince Azim's death. The announcement also stated that he died at 10.08 am local time on October 24 at a hospital in Jerudong, and was buried at the Royal Mausoleum after Asar prayers on the same day. He was 38.

Prince Azim of Brunei's death

According to Variety, the local media reports say that Prince Azim of Brunei had been ill for some time while various unconfirmed reports pointed to liver cancer. On the other hand, the announcement did not reveal the cause of death. After learning about the demise of Azim, Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of Malaysia, also expressed condolences via a Facebook post.

He wrote, "My condolences to His Royal Highness Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on the death of his majesty’s prince, Duli Yang Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran M. Azim. Malaysians are also sad for the passing of the late (prince) and pray for Paduka Seri Baginda that all the Royal relatives and the Brunei people be strong in facing this sad moment. May Allah have mercy on the soul of the deceased”. Authorities in Singapore and Indonesia also paid tribute.

The prince, whose name was sometimes styled as Azim Bolkiah had a London-based production company, Daryl Prince Productions. His Hollywood credits included 2014 Hilary Swank-starring You're Not You and 2018 Rupert Everett-starring The Happy Prince. On the other hand, the sultan's son was well known for hosting lavish parties with celebrity guests, including Pamela Anderson, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey, among many others. Apart from his production ventures and extravagant parties, in 2019, Prince Azim courted controversy in Hollywood after supporting Brunei's push to introduce strict sharia law.

