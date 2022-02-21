Prince Charles, Idris Elba And More Pay Tribute To Music Entrepreneur Jamal Edwards

British music entrepreneur and Youtube star Jamal Edwards passed away on Sunday, he was 31. Edwards was the founder of SBTV – an online media platform to discover emerging artists and launched the careers of several artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Rita Ora and Stormzy. His mother, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, said on Monday that her son died the day before after a sudden illness.

As the news of Jamal Edwards death was announced, several celebrities and prominent figures from the industry paid tribute to the Youtuber. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also paid their last tributes to Edwards.

Tributes pour in for Jamal Edwards

Several celebs from the music industry and beyond paid their tribute to British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards after the confirmation of his death. The entrepreneur's mother Brenda Edwards, shared a statement via her Twitter handle and confirmed his death. Her statement read-

"It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha, and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world. As we come to terms with his passing, we asked for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss."

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, via their official Twitter handle paid tribute to the music entrepreneur. They wrote, "Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today. His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, were an inspiration to so many."

Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today.



His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, were an inspiration to so many. https://t.co/upNgux1mxU — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 21, 2022

Singer Rita Ora took to her Instagram and remembered Jamal Edwards as she shared photos with him. She wrote, "My first ever interview was with you. Jamal, Our endless talks on music and the belief you had in me and so many of us before we even believed in ourselves. I’m devastated." Actor Idris Elba shared a black square on Instagram and wrote: "We lost one @jamaledwards You will be missed little brother."

Actor Adam Deacon took to his Twitter handle and said that he was 'heartbroken' and called Edwards 'one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men'. Several other celebs also paid their tribute to the British music entrepreneur. Take a look.

1/2 Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I’m honestly heartbroken. Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would. pic.twitter.com/0ILKrIXtxH — Adam Deacon (@realadamdeacon) February 20, 2022

A truly humble and blessed soul. Your legacy will live on for years & you’ve inspired a whole generation. Rest easy Jamal Edwards ❤️ — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) February 20, 2022

We're deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jamal Edwards. An inspiration to many, we're honoured that he was part of our Chelsea family.



Our thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved him. 💙 pic.twitter.com/QbVOf6RU6Z — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 20, 2022

