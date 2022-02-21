Last Updated:

Prince Charles, Idris Elba And More Pay Tribute To Music Entrepreneur Jamal Edwards

As British music entrepreneur and Youtube star Jamal Edwards passed away on Sunday, several celebs from the music industry and beyond paid their tribute.

Jamal Edwards

Image: AP


British music entrepreneur and Youtube star Jamal Edwards passed away on Sunday, he was 31. Edwards was the founder of SBTV – an online media platform to discover emerging artists and launched the careers of several artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Rita Ora and Stormzy. His mother, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, said on Monday that her son died the day before after a sudden illness. 

As the news of Jamal Edwards death was announced, several celebrities and prominent figures from the industry paid tribute to the Youtuber. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also paid their last tributes to Edwards. 

Tributes pour in for Jamal Edwards

Several celebs from the music industry and beyond paid their tribute to British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards after the confirmation of his death. The entrepreneur's mother Brenda Edwards, shared a statement via her Twitter handle and confirmed his death. Her statement read-

"It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha, and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world. As we come to terms with his passing, we asked for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss."

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, via their official Twitter handle paid tribute to the music entrepreneur. They wrote, "Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today. His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, were an inspiration to so many." 

Singer Rita Ora took to her Instagram and remembered Jamal Edwards as she shared photos with him. She wrote, "My first ever interview was with you. Jamal, Our endless talks on music and the belief you had in me and so many of us before we even believed in ourselves. I’m devastated." Actor Idris Elba shared a black square on Instagram and wrote: "We lost one @jamaledwards You will be missed little brother."

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

Actor Adam Deacon took to his Twitter handle and said that he was 'heartbroken' and called Edwards 'one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men'. Several other celebs also paid their tribute to the British music entrepreneur. Take a look.

Image: AP

