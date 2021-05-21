Prince Harry Admits He Is Still 'haunted' By Princess Diana's Death, Fears Losing Meghan

Prince Harry, during a recent conversation that is a part of the documentary series, "The Me You Can't See" revealed that his mother, Princess Diana’s death is something that he is still haunted by. While talking about the same, Prince Harry can be heard saying "My mother was chased to her death when she was in a relationship with someone who wasn`t white, and now look what`s happened. You`re talking about history repeating itself? They`re not going to stop until she dies,". To the same, while referring to Meghan Markle, he added that "It`s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life,". Read on for more.

Prince Harry on his memories of Princess Diana's funeral:

While taking a trip down memory lane, Harry recounted the time he walked beside Diana's coffin. Recalling that episode, he can be heard saying, "The thing I remember most was the sound of the horses` hooves going along the Mall. It was like I was outside of my body, just walking along, doing what was expected of me, showing one-tenth of the emotion that everyone was showing.". Princess Diana passed in 1997 at age 36 in a crash in Paris after the car in which she was travelling with her Egyptian-born boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, as both of them were trying to avoid the paparazzi. Prince Harry was aged 12 at the time. Prince Harry's latest venture as a producer, "The Me You Can't See", is jointly produced by Harry and Oprah Winfrey. All episodes of the same can be streamed on Apple TV+.

A little about the revelations made during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey:

During the Oprah interview, two of the most significant allegations Meghan made were the ones concerning the palace’s supposed ignorance and indifference to her mental health. In addition to the same, she had claimed that certain palace officials, whose names were not revealed by her, expressed “concern” over “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would possibly be at the time of her pregnancy. During the interview, Meghan had refrained from naming the specific royal who had hurled racial slurs against her son, as she thought that it would prove to be 'too damaging' for the person in question.

As far as the couple's current commitments are concerned, the duo is gearing up for the birth of their second child together. Additionally, they are reportedly in talks with various distribution platforms for the purpose of creating content for them. Those details will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.