Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Discarded Archie's Royal Title Over 'mockery' Fears?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned down a royal title for their son Archie, a Royal expert has claimed. The expert said that the couple was particularly not in favour of the honorary title 'Earl of Dumbarton'. They believed that the term could be used to mock the child when he would start going to school.

As per a report on US Weekly, the claims were made by royal biographer Andrew Morton. As per his statement, Archie could have taken the honorary title Earl of Dumbarton. However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not too keen on it for fear of it being used for mockery when he starts going to school.

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry rejected the royal title for Archie?

Morton is the author of Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy: A Hollywood Princess book. Previously, he had penned the book Diana: Her True Story.

He said that Harry and Meghan were 'perfectly clear' on Archie not having a title like that. They believed that the child could instead take the decision on wanting a title when he will grow up, Mortan said. Morton shared the couple's decision showed their 'sensitivity to image'.



At the time time of Arche's birth in May 2019, the couple had mentioned his name without any title and just 'Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.' While it was initially assumed as a way to give him a normal life, Meghan Markle's claims in the sensational interview with Oprah Winfrey made it complicated. She had shared that the Royals were going 'different from protocol' in not wanting Archie to be a prince or princess, apparently because of the colour of his skin, courtesy of her mixed race. She had said that if that would happen, he would not receive any protection. She stated that living with a title had its 'good, bad' and 'pain', but she did not want to wish 'pain' on her baby. However, she said that it was 'birthright' to make a choice about it.

However, as per the official rules, the royal title is meant for only those in direct succession to the British throne, only the children and grandchildren of the monarch. This would mean that Archie would become a prince only if Prince Charles becomes the king.

Image: AP