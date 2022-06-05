Prince Harry & Meghan's Daughter Lilibet Marks Her 1st B'day; British Royals Extend Wishes

As Queen Elizabeth II completed 70 years on the British throne, all of England was immersed in a celebratory mood. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations kickstarted on June 2, Thursday and will continue for four days. The four-day event began with the famous Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The celebrations were even more special this time as the entire royal family including Prince Charles, Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince William and many others came together under one roof. Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry also joined the event on June 3. Reports also suggest that post the celebrations, the royal family celebrated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet's first birthday. With Lilibet turning one, wishes have been pouring in for the little one from members of the Royal family.

British royals wish Lilibet on her first birthday

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, Lilibet turned a year older on June 4, members of the Royal family showered love on little Lilibet. On Saturday, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished Lilibet on her first birthday.

Here's a look at their tweets:

🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday! — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 4, 2022

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

For the unversed, Lilibet was born on 4 June 2021 in California to Harry and Meghan. She was named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in honour of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his late mother Diana, the Princess of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth II meets granddaughter Lilibet for the first time

Earlier, as per the reports of Page Six, a close source revealed to the portal that the Queen met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana, after Trooping the Colour on June 2. For her great grand daughter's birthday celebrations, the Queen missed her favourite sporting event, the Derby horse race at Epsom. Reportedly, this is the first time she met Lilibet and the couple's 3-year-old son, Archie.

(Image: @meghanmarkle_official/Instagram/AP)