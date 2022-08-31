Prince Harry Gets Flak For 'gas Guzzling Big Car', Private Jet Use To Reach Polo Event

Prince Harry has been accused of exploiting the environment and has been branded as an 'eco-hypocrite in chief' over the use of a 'gas guzzling big car'. The development came amid his participation in a charity polo event. The Duke of Sussex is receiving criticism for this week's decision to arrange a separate transport for his polo equipment from California to Colorado.

Though Prince Harry arrived at the airport in an electric car, another 'gas-guzzling SUV' was then arranged to bring his 'forgotten' kit, as per Daily Mail. This was before he took off to the venue in a private jet for the 30-minute trip, which reportedly would emit at least 6 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Prince Harry accused of exploiting the environment

Despite the royals' stance on climate change, there have been accusations of hypocrisy against them. Last month, Harry said in his speech at UN General Secretary that climate change is wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all.

Journalist Dan Wootton took a dig and stated that Prince Harry taking an electric car to board a private jet makes 'no sense'. He stated,

"We are being preached to by someone like that eco-hypocrite in chief Prince Harry who takes an electric car to take him to a private jet, which makes absolutely no sense." He went on to state, "Then in a gas-guzzling big car, his polo kit, and folk like him have the cheek to tell us to stop travelling." "Well I'm not going to listen to folk like him anymore," he further added.

Previously. broadcaster and outspoken critic of the Sussexes Piers Morgan in his column for The Sun newspaper in Britain had written,"It takes a special kind of brazen brass neck to stand up at the United Nations in New York, as he did today, and lecture the world about climate change when you constantly use luxury gas-guzzling private jets like a taxi service."

Earlier, Right-wing political commentator Meghan McCain also slammed Harry in a column for the Daily Mail, stating, "Prince Harry is a hypocrite. Like so many others who spread the religion of climate change, he flies around the world on a carbon-spewing private jet."