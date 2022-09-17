Prince Harry-Meghan 'baffled' After Being Uninvited To Queen's Funeral Reception: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been 'uninvited' to a state reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. According to a report by The Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier got an invite to the event being hosted by King Charles III and Camilla, however, they were later told that only working British Royals are welcome. The report also stated that Meghan and Harry "appeared baffled" by the incident.

Prince Harry-Meghan 'baffled' after being uninvited to Queen's pre-funeral reception

According to the publication, "It remains unclear why they had received an invitation for an occasion that Royal aides insisted they were not expected to attend”. A source close to Meghan Markle revealed the couple's "baffled" state due to the mix-up.

The grand event honouring Queen Elizabeth II will be attended by notable personalities across the globe including US President Joe Biden and France President Emmanuel Macron among others.

This report comes days after it was mentioned that Prince Harry wasn't initially allowed to wear his military uniform for his grandmother's funeral events. This news caused an uproar among the public as ex-Royal Prince Andrew was given special permission for the same. Eventually, King Charles III gave a nod to Harry to dress up in the uniform.

Prince Harry mourns Queen Elizabeth II's demise

In a statement on his Archewell website, Harry paid tribute to his 'granny' and added that it was reassuring to know she has been reunited with his 'grandpa' Prince Philip.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen-and in mourning her loss-we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected," he wrote and added, "Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile."

(IMAGE: AP)