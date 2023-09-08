Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dance At Beyonce Concert Amid Reports Of Him Being Miserable

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's date night at Beyonce's Renaissance concert in Los Angeles, was followed by immense conjecture regarding his allegedly bored demeanour. A newly surfaced video of the the duo from the same night, however, now paints a completely different picture. This comes amid long-standing public confusion about the nature of their responsibilities post the Royal exit.

3 things you need to know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows in a royal public ceremony, on May 19, 2018.

The duo welcomed son Archie Harrison in 2019 followed by daughter Lilibet Diana in 2021.

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as senior members of the British Royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted enjoying their date night

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, earlier this week. The date night saw the Royal duo colour coordinate with one another as Prince Harry's casual grey ensemble complimented Meghan's sequined silver dress. The video shows the two casually dancing with one another and being merry as Beyonce belts out Crazy in Love.



This comes after previously surfaced pictures and videos of the two from the concert, portrayed a very different narrative. The media in question shows Prince Harry with an allegedly bored expression on his face. The royal scion can be seen keeping to himself with hands tucked into the pockets. However, the newly surfaced video reveals how these moments made up just part of the night and was no indicator of how the duo's date night went.

Beyonce's Los Angeles concert was a star-studded affair

Beyonce's Renaissance concert in Los Angeles was not just graced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but was also the venue for Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's first public outing together. The two were seen having a good time, also sharing a kiss which was captured on camera. Accompanying Chalamet and Jenner was the latter's sister, Kendall.