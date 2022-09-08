Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Head To Scotland To Be With The Queen Amid Her Health Concerns

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is currently under medical supervision after her doctors expressed concern about her health. The Queen is seeking treatment at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland and is accompanied by her family. Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are also travelling to Scotland to be with the Queen amid her health scare.

According to a report by People, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson has confirmed that the couple is headed to Scotland to be with the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had earlier flown to Europe from California for a series of visits with their charitable organisations. They were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday, September 8. However, the couple headed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland amid the Queen's treatment.

What happened to Queen Elizabeth II?

On Thursday, a statement was released by Buckingham Palace regarding the Queen's health. The statement read, "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision." "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," it added. According to several reports, the Queen, who is currently 96 years old, has been suffering from some age-related issues. She has also cut down her travels due to the same.

Apart from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Queen's son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, have travelled to Balmoral. Prince Charles was there in Scotland, earlier this week, as he was carrying out some engagement. Prince William is also headed to Scotland. Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter was already in Scotland. Prince Andrew and Prince Edward have also headed to Balmoral to be with their mother.

Liz Truss, the UK's newly-elected Prime Minister also prayed for the Queen's health in her latest tweet. The tweet read, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."