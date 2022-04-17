Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Share Sweet Moment At Invictus Games; Talk About Son Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among the many attendees at the 5th Invictus Games, which commenced recently in The Hague after two years of delays. The royals took to stage to deliver powerful speeches, which included giving shoutouts to each other for their work. Meaghan introduced Prince Harry as her "incredible husband" and founder of the event.

Taking to the stage, the Duke of Sussex shared a kiss with Meghan before he began talking about the "boundless humility, the compassion and the friendship" put forth by the Invictus Games, while also paying tribute to the Ukrainian team. He said, "Your bravery in choosing to come, and in being here tonight, cannot be overstated." He then went on to talk about his Son Archie's potential career aspirations.

Prince Harry shares sweet moment with Meghan Markle at Invictus Games

While Meghan looked elegant in a white off-shoulder top, paired with high-waisted trousers, Prince Harry opted for a grey suit with a white shirt. Take a look.

Talking about his son Archie, Prince Harry said, "When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts." He further stated that he tells Archie to have a strong character, no matter what career path he chooses.

He said, "I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it's your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today."

Prior to Harry's speech, Meghan Markle took a moment to thank the Netherlands for welcoming them and hosting the games. Expressing solidarity with Ukraine amid its war with Russia, she added, "For each team, my husband and I both recognize it's been a lot to get here, both physically and emotionally, not least of which for the Ukraine team, whom we are all standing with."

For the uninitiated, the ceremonies for the fifth official games had around 17 participating countries, 500 participants as well as the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte among other dignitaries in attendance.

