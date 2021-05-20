Prince Harry-Meghan Markle To Build COVID Relief Centre In Mumbai On 3rd Anniversary

The ongoing second wave of COVID-19 in India has been catching the attention of countries around the world. While several nations stepped up to provide oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other equipment, some stars of Hollywood too have supported various initiatives for relief for the nation. In the latest, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they are building a community relief centre in India to battle the dangerous wave.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to launch COVID relief in India

The announcement was made by the couple on their third anniversary on Wednesday. Their Archewell Foundation have tied up with World Central Kitchen for this initiative.

"As part of our ongoing philanthropic partnership, Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen are announcing plans today to build our next Community Relief Center in India, which is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19," the statement on the website of Archewell Foundation read.

They further said, “Right now, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India. On Tuesday, India’s total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4,329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported.”

The centre is set to come up in Mumbai, and the duo highlighted the Myna Mahila organisation in the city, which Meghan Markle has been supporting for its women’s health and employment opportunities.

This will be the third such relief centre that Prince Harry-Meghan Markle are backing, after the development of relief centres in Dominica and Puerto Rico.

“The purpose of these centers is to provide relief and resilience (as well as healing and strength) for the communities in which they’re based. During future crises, these centers can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens—or vaccination sites—and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families,” the announcement further read.

Previously, Hollywood stars like Hugh Jackman, Robert Pattinson, Shwan Mendes, Camila Cabello, Will Smith, Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon have raised their voice on the situation and some have also donated funds.

On Thursday, India recorded 2.76 lakh cases in the span of 24 hours, while fatalities tally in the same duration was 3874.

