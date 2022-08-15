Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Visit UK For Charity Work In September

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit the UK next month for the first time since they returned after Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations. A spokesperson for the couple stated that they will visit Britain and Germany in the first week of September as part of their work with charities.

According to a spokesperson, Harry and Meghan will travel to the northern English city of Manchester on September 5 for the One Young World summit, a youth leadership event with hundreds of international participants from across the world. Meghan is expected to give the keynote address at the opening ceremony. The couple will then head to Duesseldorf, Germany, for an event on September 6 counting down to next year’s Invictus Games, the annual sporting event that Harry founded in 2014 for wounded and sick servicemen and women. The couple will then return to London for an awards ceremony for the charity WellChild.

As per a report by The Associated Press, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties and moved to the US in early 2020. They returned to Britain in June for a long weekend of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 75 years on the throne, though they kept out of the limelight and weren’t included in the small group of working royals who posed for photos with the queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

However, the Sussexes were not invited to join the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony, as only royals carrying out official duties were included. Harry and Meghan flew in from the US for the jubilee celebrations and were warmly welcomed by the crowd, arriving to cheers. Ahead of the event, there was much speculation in the British press over how the couple would be received following their decision to step back from the royal family and move to California. Moreover, a source had told The Sun, “Staff has been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan, and their children Archie and Lilibet. They are preparing for the Sussexes". However, one source conceded that the Sussexes’ visit will come during a busy week with “lots of moving parts”.

(Image: AP)