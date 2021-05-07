Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Urge People To Donate For COVID Relief On Archie's Birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle recently urged people to support for COVID-19 vaccine donations to mark their son Archie's second birthday on May 6. The couple who are staying in the USA currently after stepping off from their royal duties last year is celebrating their son’s birthday in a noble way amid the ongoing pandemic. As the entire world is struggling to battle the pandemic, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged fans to donate for COVID-19 vaccines so that they can be helpful for people who can benefit regardless of their wealth or circumstance.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urge fans for donation

The royal couple shared a note on the Archewell non-profit organization website, where they announced their collaboration with Global Citizen and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to support vaccine equity. In the note, they wrote, “This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer. "

Emphasizing the fact that 80 per cent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries, they further added, "While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start." "We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can--if you have the means to do so--to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places," the statement concluded. Apart from this, the couple has also shared a picture of their little son. Giving a view of him from behind, Archie can be seen holding balloons while looking at the sky.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is set to release her first children’s book which revolves around the “special bond” between father and son. Markle’s debut book called ‘The Bench’ will be published on June 8 and was inspired by Prince Harry and their son, Archie. According to Archwell, the organisation founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the book captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and son and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family.

