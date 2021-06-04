Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's 'Royal' Exit To Be Portrayed In Lifetime's Third Film

The story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the Royal Family is coming out in a new film. Not just the plot, the makers seem to have even found the right actors to portray the couple. Newcomers Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton resembled the couple as they were spotted filming.

Shooting for film based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle underway

Jordan and Sydney were seen shooting for Lifetime’s movie, which is reportedly titled Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Royals, in Vancouver recently. The former was dressed in a grey suit in some of the photographs, similar to Prince Harry’s look during his appearance for the much controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they had opened up about alleged ill-treatment by the Royals, They were also snapped in outfits that resembled their attires from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2019 tour of Africa.

Jordan and Sydney have previously worked together, on Broadway American Psycho.

This is set to be Lifetime’s third movie on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. after 2018's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and 2019's Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, which traced the relationship and their wedding.

John Whalen and Laura Mitchell as Prince William and Kate Middleton, Steve Coulter as Prince Charles and Maggie Sullivan as Queen are also likely to be a part of Escaping the Royals. With the couple expecting their second child, the pregnancy is likely to play a part in the plot.

Lifetime stated that the movie will focus on ‘what really happened inside the Palace’ that led to the couple’s split from the Royals in January 2020. The film will portray Meghan’s ‘growing isolation and sadness’, that there was no defence to the press’ attacks and Harry’s fear of not being able to save his wife and child.

Director Menhaj Huda and writer Scarlett Lacey are also returning with Escaping the Palace. The movie is set to be released during Fall.

