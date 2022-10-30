Prince Harry & Meghan Expected To Snub Christmas Invite From King Amid 'rock Bottom' Ties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be visiting the Royal family members in the UK this Christmas amid 'rock bottom' ties over Harry's memoir, Spare. According to the Mirror, the couple is likely to snub the Christmas invitation from King Charles, especially ahead of the Duke's memoir release on January 10, 2023. The report claimed that there will be a “thawing of relations” between the Royals and Prince Harry-Meghan as the memoir has already sent shockwaves to them. This will also be the first Christmas celebration since the passing away of Queen Elizabeth in September this year.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle won't spend Christmas with Royals: Report

The report stated, “They have no plans to again join the family, including Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, for their first Christmas without the Queen at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk." It was also mentioned that the Royals were taken aback by the memoir's title Spare and other details that have emerged.

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/mu9zlwYflf pic.twitter.com/Uq0Noch08C — Penguin Random House 🐧🏠📚 (@penguinrandom) October 27, 2022

Royal author Tom Bower told The Sun that the timing of the memoir's release is 'very calculated' as it will come out almost exactly three years after Harry and Meghan decided to step back as working members of the royal family.

He mentioned, "I imagine that King Charles has been warned that any retaliation won’t be pretty. All that King Charles can really do is to withhold the titles for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet. Ultimately, I suppose, he could take away Harry and Meghan’s titles as well, but that’s pretty drastic."

The highly awaited memoir is expected to cover everything from Harry's childhood under public scrutiny, his military duty in Afghanistan as well as marriage to Meghan Markle and embracing parenthood with kids - son Archie (3) and daughter Lilibet (1).

“Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow-and horror," the book's publisher said in a statement.

(IMAGE: AP)