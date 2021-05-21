Prince Harry Opens Up On Mum Diana's 1995 Interview; Says She Lost Her Life Because Of It

The inquiry into Princess Diana's controversial interview with Martin Bashir in 1995 came to an end today, with John Dyson, a former UK supreme court judge, declaring that Bashir used "deceptive behaviour" and false financial records to persuade Diana to undertake the interview. Prince Harry who was upset about the interview opened up about it. He shared a statement regarding the same. Take a look at what Prince Harry had to say about Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry breaks the silence in the inquiry of Diana's BBC interview

Prince Harry's latest statement according to People was against the BBC and journalist Martin Bashir. He mentioned that his mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her entire life to service. He called her resilient, brave and extremely honest. Talking about Diana's death, he feels that her life was taken as a result of the rippling effect of a culture of exploitation and immoral activities.

In Prince Harry's latest statement, he thanked those people who took any form of accountability and owning for their mistakes That is the first step towards truth and justice according to him. It deeply concerns him that these practices have worsened today and has spread over several nations. It is bigger than one outlet or just one publication. This has been going on within various other networks. He concluded his statement by saying that his mother had lost her life because of all of this and since then nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, he wants to protect everyone and uphold people's dignity for which she lived her life for. He wants her to be remembered for who she was and for what she stood for.

About The Me You Can't See

Prince Harry recently came up with a new mental-health-awareness docuseries, The Me You Can’t See which is partnered with Apple TV+. It will be a five-part series and will be hosted by Oprah Winfrey. The show is extremely personal to him as he will be speaking about several issues related to the stigma around mental health. The trailer was released recently and has already received a huge response from the audience. They are now looking forward to revelations that will be made by the Duke of Sussex.

Image: Sussex Royal Instagram

