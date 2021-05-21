Prince Harry Opens Up On Taking 'EMDR Therapy' In His Docuseries 'The Me You Can't See'

Prince Harry has been vocal about his mental health since he left the Royal Family. In the recent episode of The Me You Can't See, a documentary series about mental health on Apple TV+, he talked about an EMDR therapy that he has been taking for a long time. He also mentioned that he gets triggered while flying to London and uses therapy to cope with it. Read further to know what EMDR is.

Prince Harry says he uses EMDR therapy to cope, here's what it means

While talking to Oprah Winfrey in the recent episode of the newly released docuseries, Prince Harry revealed that he takes EMDR therapy i.e Eye Movement, Desensitization, Reprocessing therapy. The therapy provides bilateral stimulation by either getting the person to move their eyes, tap on them or have them tap themselves. The purpose of this is to let the person cope with a traumatic experience. As per EMDR.com, the psychotherapy treatment was originally designed to alleviate the distress associated with traumatic memories.

During the episode, the Duke of Sussex also mentioned that whenever he flies to London, he uses therapy to cope up with the loss of his mother, Diana. Every time he flies to the location, he is reminded of his mother's death. He feels nervous and hollow from inside. He also thinks of being "hunted," "helpless" and as though "there is no escape."

In the episode, Prince Harry also showed how Eye Movement, Desensitization, Reprocessing therapy works. With the help of a clinician, he was seen tapping alternately on each shoulder. The clinician then further asked him questions about the texture of his memory and what he feels. After the session was over, Prince Harry said that he has moved to a place of "calmness" and "strength".

Furthermore, the Duke of Sussex talked about experimenting with EMDR after years of traditional behavioural therapy. He said that one of the biggest lessons he has learned is that he has to go back and deal with uncomfortable situations. He further added that one should know how to process the situation in order to heal.

IMAGE: Sussex Royal's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.