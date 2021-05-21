Prince Harry Reveals He Turned To Heavy Drinking To Cope With Mother Diana's Death

Princess Diana’s death is considered to be one of the major tragedies suffered by the Royal Family of the United Kingdom. While it has been well over two decades since her passing, she is still remembered by people all across the country. Her younger son, Prince Harry, has been outspoken on several issues relating to the Royal Family and the struggles that he has faced over the years. In his interview with Oprah Winfrey in the show The Me You Can’t See, he revealed that he had become a heavy drinker after his mother’s death.

Prince Harry on drinking heavily post Diana’s death

Prince Harry had opened up in detail about his personal struggles while trying to cope with the death of his mother in the interview. In one of the major highlights, he revealed that he had turned to heavy drinking after becoming a senior Royal in the family. The reasons he stated behind this behaviour is the anxiety and panic attacks he started experiencing, with the memories of his mother’s funeral being one of the factors that caused it. He experienced this trouble from when he was 28 till 32 years old, a phase which he described as “a nightmare” in his life.

The Prince of Sussex added that he tried to put on his “game face” while wearing his suit, but would start sweating heavily even before he left their house. He described his behaviour as being in a “fight or flight mode”. He also revealed that he was willing to consume drugs during that period to reduce the effect of anxiety felt by him. Harry said that he was willing to do so not to “enjoy it”, but in an attempt “to mask something”.

Princess Diana tragically died in a car crash that occurred in 1997, which came as a major shock not only to the family but also to masses all over the country. Prince Harry had extensively talked about her death in the interview alongside Megan Markle, who he had married back in 2018. Along with Harry, Diana is also survived by Prince William, who is her elder son.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.