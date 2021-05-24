Prince Harry Reveals Meghan Markle Had "suicidal Thoughts" Few Months After Their Marriage

Prince Harry's episode that is a part of Oprah's latest docuseries that focuses on mental health, namely "The Me You Can't See", has the former British Royal make a series of revelations regarding his personal life. One of those revelations concerns the "Suicidal Thoughts" that his wife, Meghan Markle supposedly had. While on the subject of Meghan Markle's suicidal thoughts, Prince Harry's documentary episode sees him recounting the events of January 2019, when his wife revealed that she's feeling extremely depressed. At the time, Markle was pregnant with their firstborn, Archie and had been married for less than a year. Read on to know more.

Prince Harry on what kept Meghan Markle from succumbing to her suicidal thoughts:

At one point, Prince Harry, while touching upon what caused the Suits actor to not go through with her thoughts of self-harm, can be heard saying, “The thing that stopped her (Meghan Markle) from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now to be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby,”. As reported earlier, the former Duke of Sussex had even revealed that the memories of what happened to his mother, Princess Diana, haunts him to date. More information on that can be found below.

Prince Harry on his memories of Princess Diana's funeral:

While taking a trip down memory lane, Harry recounted the time he walked beside Diana's coffin. Recalling that episode, he can be heard saying, "The thing I remember most was the sound of the horses` hooves going along the Mall. It was like I was outside of my body, just walking along, doing what was expected of me, showing one-tenth of the emotion that everyone was showing.". Princess Diana passed in 1997 at age 36 in a crash in Paris after the car in which she was travelling with her Egyptian-born boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, as both of them were trying to avoid the paparazzi. Prince Harry was aged 12 at the time. Prince Harry's latest venture as a producer, "The Me You Can't See", is jointly produced by Harry and Oprah Winfrey. All episodes of the same can be streamed on Apple TV+.

"The Me You Can't See" trailer:

