Prince Harry Was Warned By Meghan Markle's Half-brother, 'she'll Ruin Your Life': Report

In an explosive preview of the reality show Big Brother VIP, Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr was heard saying that he warned Prince Harry about his sister before they got married. Thomas Markle Jr who is a contestant of Big Brother VIP said that he had warned Prince Harry and told him that his sister would 'ruin his life'.

Thomas Markle Jr explosive Big Brother preview

In a preview of Big Brother VIP, Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr was heard saying "I’m Meghan Markle’s brother. I’m the biggest brother of them all." He continued and said "I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s very shallow." As per The Sun, Thomas had a written a letter to Prince Harry before his star-studded wedding with Meghan, and in the letter wrote that Meghan was a "jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage." Thomas is set to join a star-studded lineup of competitors, including Omarosa Manigault Newman and Caitlyn Jenner to live in the Big Brother “hotel.”

Prince Harry's memoir

After a tell-all explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry announced that he would be releasing a memoir by late 2022. According to publishers Penguin Random House, Harry's memoir will be intimate and heartfelt and will include the life lessons that have helped shape him. Prince Harry in a statement generated by PTI talked about his upcoming memoir and said, "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." He added, "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten. The couple is already parents to a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Lilibet Diana is eighth in line for succession for the throne

Image: AP

