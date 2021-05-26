Prince Harry's Son Archie Gets Featured In 'The Me You Can't See' Docuseries

Prince Harry's son Archie was recently spotted in Prince Harry's new docuseries The Me You Can't See. The father-son duo shared a brief and sweet moment in the docuseries, which was released on May 21, Friday. The 2-year-old toddler is seen smiling on a swing hung from a tree branch. The Duke of Sussex, 36, swung beside him.

The new docuseries The Me You Can't See was launched on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. As seen in the video, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie, is seen wearing a blue sweater, paired with jeans and white sneakers. He grinned and looked off into the distance.

Meghan and Archie also appeared in the first trailer for the England native’s AppleTV+ series earlier this month. As mentioned in US Magazine, "The results of this year will be felt for decades,” Harry said in a voiceover in the May 17 clip. He further added, “Kids, families, husbands, wives".

One of the images that featured in The Me You Can't See trailer showed Archie looking straight at the camera from his mother's lap. The former actor was seen smiling. She is seen reading Duck! Rabbit! to her baby boy for his 1st birthday in the throwback shot.

The Me You Can't See release date

This is a new documentary series, co-created and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry. Released on May 21, Friday, the series was launched on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. The Me You Can’t See features personal stories of mental health journeys and struggles and the difficult path to emotional well-being.

The recently released docuseries features five episodes. In these episodes, a number of individuals, including celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and DeMar DeRozan, as well as Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, talk about mental health. Here, the stars have opened up about their past trauma quite candidly on camera.

Oprah Winfrey told Forbes that now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty. She further added that their docu-series aims to spark that global conversation. Prince Harry told Forbes that the majority carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief.

IMAGE: SUSSEX ROYAL'S INSTAGRAM

