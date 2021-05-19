Prince Harry’s ‘The Me You Can’t See’ Trailer Shows Footage From Princess Diana's Funeral

The trailer of Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's forthcoming mental health series features heartbreaking footage from Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997. The official trailer of the docuseries, ‘The Me You Can’t See’, was released on May 17 and it shows 12-year-old Prince Harry standing at her mother’s funeral. The Apple TV show will be broadcasted on May 21 and it has been produced by the Duke and the chat show host Winfrey.

Prince Harry was just 12 when his mother tragically died in a car crash in Paris. The Duke of Sussex joined his father, Prince Charles, his grandfather Prince Philip, his 15-year-old brother Prince William and his uncle, Earl Spencer, in the funeral procession through the streets of London behind Diana's coffin. The trailer opens up with Prince Harry and Winfrey having a conversation.

The chat show said, "All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain”. The Duke then asks: “What words have you heard around mental health? Crazy,” to which Winfrey replies, “Lost it, can't keep it together. With the stigma of being labelled 'the other,' the telling of a story, being able to say what happened to me is crucial”.

About the upcoming docuseries

The upcoming series will feature high-profile guests including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway. Further, Mental Health advocate Zak Williams, Olympic Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead will also take part. Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle also makes a cameo as the couple smile during a video call at their Montecito home.

The trailer also features Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie. The clip shows scenes from his first birthday in May 2020, when Meghan read ‘Duck! Rabbit’ to the little boy. It is unclear, however, how present the Duchess of Sussex will be in the forthcoming series.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that previously Prince Harry has opened up about his own mental health struggles, following the death of his mother, Princess Diana. He even revealed that he started therapy after a conversation with his wife, Meghan Markle, who “saw it straight away”. He said that therapy helped him made him realise he needed to use his privileged position to help others.

