Prince William And Kate Ignore Questions On Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare'

The members of the UK’s royal family - King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton - went out Thursday in their first public appearance since Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘Spare’ hit the stands.

Prince William, who’s next in line for the throne after King Charles III and Catherine - Princess of Wales, had big smiles on their face for the cameras as they arrived for touring charities and a hospital.

While dealing with a windy morning, the royal couple was confronted by a journalist outside the media area, who asked, "Do you ever plan to comment on Harry's book, sir?"

The couple ignored the question and walked into the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Watch the video here:

The Prince of Wales did not respond when asked if he’d “had a chance to read your brother’s book at all” during a visit to the Open Door Charity in Liverpool todaypic.twitter.com/wylvaYE556 — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) January 12, 2023

Prince Harry made several shocking revelations and claims in his book ‘Spare’, which comes after his Netflix documentary series with his wife Meghan Markle.

In the ghostwritten memoir, the Duke of Sussex also recounted a physical fight with his brother Prince William, an accusation which made many headlines.

Prince Harry's book breaks sales records

The first-day sales of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from Penguin Random House. The same company published Michelle Obama's"Becoming", which took a week to reach 1.4 million after its release in 2018.