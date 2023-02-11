Prince William, Kate Middleton To Attend BAFTA Awards After Two Years; Details Inside

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, will return to the BAFTA Awards after skipping the event for two years. Formally known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, the couple will finally attend the ceremony as per Variety. Their absence from the event has been noted as Prince William is also the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

William and Kate were absent from the ceremony back in April 2021 following the passing of Prince Philip on the day prior. However, their absence from the event last year came due to “diary constraints,” as revealed by the outlet.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s absence at the ceremony is always noticeable, adds the outlet, given the fact that their seats are always at the front and centre on the ground level. This subjects the administration of the Royal Albert Hall to add more scrutiny and logistical weight to managing the event.

BAFTA Awards 2023 to be held at Royal Festival Hall

This year, as the outlet adds in their report, the BAFTA Awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall in Southbank. Prince William and Kate Middleton will also visit backstage to meet and greet the winners as well as the nominees of the EE Rising Star Award.

Despite a number of public appearances this year, the couple still hasn’t addressed many of Prince Harry’s accusations he made in his memoir Spare. The accusations includes Prince William attacking and knocking Prince Harry down while confronting him over Meghan Markle.

The BAFTA Awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023.