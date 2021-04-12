Prince William Skips BAFTA Awards After Grandfather Prince Philip's Death

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, who is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since February 2010, had skipped the two-day gala event following the demise of his grandfather Prince Philip. Prince William was slated to attend the award ceremony with his wife and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton post the tragic death of Prince Philip, who was also the president of the organization in 1959.

Prince William skips BAFTA awards

BAFTA had issued a statement on behalf of the Duke of Cambridge while informing about his absence this year. "In light of The Duke of Edinburgh's passing, The Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy at this time.” William was scheduled to lead a pre-recorded conversation on April 10 night with three-time BAFTA-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and make-up and hair designer Sharon Martin on the struggles of filming in lockdown and the craft of filmmaking.

He was also about to deliver a live virtual speech at the award show's ceremony on April 11, which was eventually got dropped as he Prince felt any involvement inappropriate just a day after the huge loss. Prince William was named president in 2010 and took up the responsibilities from his aunt, and the Queen's daughter, Princess Anne. The members of the Royal family have a long history with BAFTA starting from the time 1959 when the late Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, was appointed its first President. Philip was followed by Lord Attenborough, 2001-2010 as the President.

A special tribute was also given to Prince Philip at BAFTA in their In Memorium segment. Gun salutes were fired earlier on Saturday across the UK, in Gibraltar, and at sea in memory of the duke, who was a senior figure in the navy before his marriage to Queen Elizabeth. Queues of well-wishers were also observed outside the Buckingham Palace in London, looking to leave flowers at the palace gates.

(Image credit: AP)