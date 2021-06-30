Princess Diana Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Princess Of Wales?

Princess Diana, the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, was the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry. She gained massive popularity in the entire world for her glamour and her topsy-turvy private life. On Princess Diana’s birthday, take up the following quiz and test yourself to see how well do you know this legendary international icon.

Princess Diana’s birthday quiz:

1. Where was Princess Diana born?

a. Althorp

b. Sandringham

c. Northamptonshire

d. Paris



2. What was Princess Diana’s full name before she got married into the Royal family?

a. Diana Frances Spencer

b. Diana Anne Maroney

c. Diana Victoria Windsor

d. Diana Althea Cox



3. What job did Princess Diana do before she got married to Prince Charles?

a. Hair Dresser

b. Storekeeper

c. Teacher

d. None of the above



4. How old was Diana when her parents got divorced with her mother leaving the family?

a. 4 years

b. 9 years

c. 15 years

d. 7 years



5. Where did Diana and Prince Charles wedding take place?

a. Buckingham Palace

b. St Paul’s Cathedral

c. St Sebastian’s Cathedral

d. Westminster Abbey

6. Princess Diana’s death became massive news around the world in no time. How did she die?

a. Plane crash

b. Car crash

c. Medical illness

d. None of the above



7. Soon after Princess Diana got engaged to Prince Charles, the British tabloids gave her a nickname. Guess the name.

a. Shy D

b. Supreme Diane

c. Princess D

d. Diana, The Queen

8. What was the title of the book that she wrote secretly during her tough times in the relationship?

a. Diana: Tale of unhappiness

b. Diana: My Untold Story

c. Diana: Her True Story

d. Diana: Her Unfinished Story

9. There were three more people with Diana when she passed away. How many of them survived the incident?

a. 1

b. 2

c. 3

d. None

10. Which of the popular singers sang at Princess Diana’s funeral?

a. Pavarotti

b. John Travolta

c. Elton John

d. Tony Abbey

11. Diana was dating someone who also passed away with her during the incident. Who was he?

a. Dodi Al Fayed

b. James Connor

c. Rupert Hugh

d. James Tucker



12. Princess Diana’s wedding gown cost around $12,000 with a long trail. How long was it?

a. 18 feet

b. 20 feet

c. 12 feet

d. 25 feet



Answers:

1-b

2-a

3-c

4-a

5-b

6-b

7-a

8-c

9-a

10-c

11-a

12-d

