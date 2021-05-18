'Princess Diaries' Cast: Know All About The Actors And Their Characters In 2001 Film

Princess Diaries came out almost 20 years ago on July 29, 2001, and achieved massive box office success at the time. The movie revolves around the life of Mia Thermopolis, a shy American teenager after she finds out that she is the heir to the throne of a European kingdom. Scroll along to find out details about the Princess Diaries cast and more.

A look at Princess Diaries cast

Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews plays the role of Clarisse Renaldi; she is Mia's grandmother and the reigning Queen of Genovia. The veteran actor has been a part of the industry for the last seven decades, after she made her debut with the 1949 movie La Rosa di Bagdad, giving her voice to the character of Princess Zeila. Andrews also voiced the role of Lady Whistledown in the Netflix series Bridgerton, recently.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway played the titular role of Mia Thermopolis in the movie, who was the heir to the throne and Princess of Genovia. The movie marked the debut of Anne in the film industry and she bagged the Teen Choice Award for Movie – Choice Actress, Comedy for her work in the movie. Hathaway was also nominated for the MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance. Anne was recently seen in the movie The Witches as the Grand High Witch, and then appeared in the movie Locked Down opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor, which released on January 14, 2021.

Hector Elizondo

Elizondo plays the role of Joe in the 2001 comedy flick. He is Clarisse's head of security and also the chauffeur for Mia's limousine. The actor is popularly known for his roles in the movies The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, American Gigolo, Leviathan, Pretty Woman, Beverly Hills Cop III, Runaway Bride, The Princess Diaries and Valentine's Day. He made his debut in 1963 and has bagged an Obie Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two ALMA Awards, in his career so far.

Heather Matarazzo

Heather Matarazzo is seen as Lilly Moscovitz, who is Mia's childhood best friend. The actor has been a part of the industry since 1993, with her role of Dawn Wiener, a dorky girl in the film Welcome to the Dollhouse, being the one that shot her to fame. She was also seen in the 2004 movie The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Image: Still from Princess Diaries trailer

