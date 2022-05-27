Priscilla Presley Tears Up As 'Elvis' Receives Longest Standing Ovation At Cannes 2022

Hollywood star Austin Bulter is all set to bring the story of late music legend Elvis Presley with the upcoming biopic Elvis, helmed by Baz Luhrmann. The forthcoming musical biopic, which is nearly a month away from its release, recently had its world premiere at Cannes 2022 and scripted history. The movie seemingly left the audience at the film festival impressed as it received a 1-minutes-long standing ovation. The screening was also attended by the late legend's ex-wife Priscilla Presley, who was left in tears.

Elvis was among the biggest titles getting their world premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2022. The film's screening was attended by many A-list celebrities of the movie industry and also Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla Presley, who flew to the South of France to give her blessings to the film's team. As per a report by Variety, the audience at Cannes 2022 was highly impressed by Butler's performance as the late music legend and Luhrmann's direction. The theatre at the film festival was trembling with applause as the biopic received a 12-minutes-long standing ovation, which was the longest so far at this year's Cannes.

As the cheers went on to escalate, Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotions. She reportedly wiped away her tears and hugged the film's director Baz Luhrmann. A teary-eyed Austin Butler also hugged an emotional Priscilla. Priscilla was married to Presley from 1967 to 1973.

Seemingly, the film festival applauded Butler for recreating several iconic moments from the music legend's life. These moments also included the recreation of his greatest hits Jailhouse Rock, Blue Suede Shoes and Suspicious Minds. The film's premiere saw Shakira, Sharon Stone, Diplo, Jeremy O Harris and even Italian rock band Maneskin walk down the red carpet.

More about Elvis

Elvis is an upcoming biopic that will narrate the story of the late music legend Elvis Presley. Actor Austin Butler is taking the viewers through the dramatic and controversy-filled journey of the pop icon. The film's trailer, which has received a lot of praise so far, gave a sneak peek into the singer's complicated life, his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks, and how h navigates his way amid the contact public scrutiny. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@priscillapresley/@elvis